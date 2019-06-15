A body was found Saturday afternoon in a pool after “an apparent drowning” at a house in the McLean area of Fairfax County, police said.

Little further information was available late Saturday, but police described the body as that of an adult.

According to Sgt. James Curry, a Fairfax County police spokesman, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Pine Hill Road about 3 p.m. and discovered the body.

No name was released, pending the notification of relatives, Curry said.

