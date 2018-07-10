Rescue workers rigged safety lines Tuesday in rugged terrain to bring down body found near overlook on Appalachian Trail in Maryland. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources police photo)

A body was found Monday near a prominent overlook on the Appalachian Trail in northern Maryland, authorities said.

The body was found by a rock climber near Black Rock Overlook in South Mountain State Park in Washington County, according to the Maryland Natural Resources police.

No cause of death could be learned and the body was to undergo an autopsy at the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore, the natural resources police said. Citing the rugged terrain, officials said six hours were required to rig lines to recover the body.