Emergency personnel, including a dive team, arrived and began searching immediately, the sheriff’s office said.
Divers recovered the body of a man in the middle of the lake about 8:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The body was identified as that of Raymond Anthony Savoy Jr., 31, of Waldorf, according to the sheriff’s office.
An autopsy is to be conducted to determine the cause of death. No obvious signs of trauma were found, the sheriff’s office said.
The lake is about 500 yards long, and as much as 60 or 70 yards across.