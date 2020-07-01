A body was found in a lake in Charles County, Md., on Tuesday, a few hours after a woman living nearby heard a cry of distress in the early morning darkness, according to authorities.

The woman heard a man yelling for help about 4:40 a.m. near a lake behind her house on Fountain Head Court in the Waldorf area, the county sheriff’s office said.

Emergency personnel, including a dive team, arrived and began searching immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

Divers recovered the body of a man in the middle of the lake about 8:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The body was identified as that of Raymond Anthony Savoy Jr., 31, of Waldorf, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy is to be conducted to determine the cause of death. No obvious signs of trauma were found, the sheriff’s office said.

The lake is about 500 yards long, and as much as 60 or 70 yards across.