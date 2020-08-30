They said a tractor trailer that had been stopped on the right shoulder began to pull back into the travel lanes. As it did, the police said, a van struck it from behind. The tractor -trailer left the scene and continued southbound, the police said,
The man driving the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.
It was “after the scene was cleared,” the police said in a statement on Saturday that the body was found in the back cargo area of the van.
The body was that of a young man. Police did not identify or describe it further.
It was not clear how long after the crash the body was found.
Police said it was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for an examination and an autopsy, and to be positively identified.
The matter remained under investigation Saturday, the police said.