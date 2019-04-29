A man was found dead in a wooded area of Northern Virginia, authorities said.

The body was found near Minnieville Road and Alps Drive in Woodbridge. A resident found the body, according to Prince William County police.

The county department’s violent crimes unit is investigating, and officials said “there are no public safety concerns at this time.”

