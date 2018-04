A body was found Tuesday evening near a high school in Northeast Washington, the police said.

The body, which appeared to be that of a man, was found by a passerby just before 6 p.m. near H.D. Woodson High School, which is in the 500 block of 55th Street NE, according to officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.

No information was available about any cause of death. Police said they were conducting a death investigation.