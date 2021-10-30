By Martin WeilToday at 2:45 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:45 a.m. EDTShare this storyThe body of a man was found Friday night on railroad tracks in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.It was not clear how the man died and police are conducting a death investigation, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe body was found about 7:20 p.m. at 26th and Evarts Streets NE, he said.CSX tracks are at that site. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...