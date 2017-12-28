A dead body was found inside a burning vehicle Thursday night in a Southeast Washington neighborhood, D.C. police said.

D.C. firefighters responded to the 700 block of Ridge Road about 7:20 p.m. and extinguished the fire, said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

Officers then found a body in the burned-out sedan, which was located in the rear of the block, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman. The body was found in the trunk of the car, according to multiple officials.

Police received reports of the sound of gunshots in the area around the same time as the fire, but investigators did not confirm whether shots were fired, Carew said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but police could not immediately identify the gender or age of the body.

This story has been updated.