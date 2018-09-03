The body of a Montgomery County man who vanished while swimming on the Eastern Shore was found Monday, authorities said. (iStock)

The body of a Montgomery County man who disappeared Saturday while swimming on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was found Monday, authorities said.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the body of George Barnes III of Germantown was recovered at the mouth of the Sassafras River.

Barnes, 50, disappeared while swimming with friends, from an anchored boat, police said.

The Sassafras flows into the Chesapeake Bay a few miles south of the Aberdeen Proving Ground.

In addition, the body of a woman who had been carried away by swift water on Friday evening in Harford County was recovered Monday, Maryland State Police said.

They identified the woman as Melissa Anne Lehew, 34, of Darlington.

Lehew fell and was swept off the Broad Run Bridge and into Broad Run, police said.

She had been trying to help someone inside a disabled car on the bridge in the Churchville area, police said.

Rushing water overtook that vehicle up to its roof, and it was also swept away, police said. When the vehicle was located, a man was found dead inside, the police said.

The flooding was caused by torrential rain in the area that day.