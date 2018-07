Authorities recovered the body of a woman who disappeared Friday after a sailboat capsized. (Maryland Natural Resources Police logo)

Authorities on Sunday recovered the body of a woman who went missing in the waters off Queen Anne’s County, Md., after a sailboat capsized.

The woman was identified by the Maryland Natural Resources Police as Stephanie Meredith, 35, of Easton.

The capsize occurred Friday night in the Corsica River near the Chester River, according to the Natural Resources Police.

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson described the boat as a log canoe.