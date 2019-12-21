D.C. police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Northeast Washington park just before midnight Friday.

The victim, shot multiple times, was found in Fort Mahan Park, near the corner of 42nd and Eads streets NE.

The unidentified woman was described as African American, age 20 to 30, according to D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.