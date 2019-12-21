By Keith L. Alexander closeKeith L. AlexanderReporter covering crime and courts, specifically D.C. Superior Court casesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM ESTD.C. police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Northeast Washington park just before midnight Friday.The victim, shot multiple times, was found in Fort Mahan Park, near the corner of 42nd and Eads streets NE.The unidentified woman was described as African American, age 20 to 30, according to D.C. police spokeswoman Kristen Metzger.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy