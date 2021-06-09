His body was recovered by police Harbor Patrol units near Fletcher’s Boathouse in Northwest Washington.
Fire officials said Sunday they suspected, based on witness accounts, that a man had gone missing while trying to swim across the river. A search on Sunday that included first responders from the District, Maryland and Virginia, and the U.S. Coast Guard, found nothing. He had last been seen near the Chain Bridge.
The police report says Ramirez’s brother reported him missing Sunday.
Efforts to reach the family on Wednesday were unsuccessful.