D.C. police have identified a 35-year-old Maryland man as the person whose body was recovered Tuesday morning after authorities said he apparently tried to swim across the Potomac River.

A cause of death is pending for Hector Ramirez, who lived in Takoma Park, Md., according to authorities. A police report says foul play is not suspected.

His body was recovered by police Harbor Patrol units near Fletcher’s Boathouse in Northwest Washington.

Fire officials said Sunday they suspected, based on witness accounts, that a man had gone missing while trying to swim across the river. A search on Sunday that included first responders from the District, Maryland and Virginia, and the U.S. Coast Guard, found nothing. He had last been seen near the Chain Bridge.

The police report says Ramirez’s brother reported him missing Sunday.

Efforts to reach the family on Wednesday were unsuccessful.