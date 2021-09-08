An associate of the man’s son reported that the son may have harmed his father, police said. The son was interviewed by investigators, which led to the discovery of the remains in the backyard of the home in the 3300 block of Nevius Street, police said.
Fairfax County police had yet to name the man charged. Police said they were waiting for the medical examiner to officially confirm the identity of the deceased man before his name is released.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis was expected to provide details about the case at a 5:30 p.m. news conference.