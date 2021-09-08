A body was discovered buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Falls Church home Wednesday, Fairfax County police said, and investigators suspect it is that of a man who was reported missing from the same address Monday.

The man’s son has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

An associate of the man’s son reported that the son may have harmed his father, police said. The son was interviewed by investigators, which led to the discovery of the remains in the backyard of the home in the 3300 block of Nevius Street, police said.

Fairfax County police had yet to name the man charged. Police said they were waiting for the medical examiner to officially confirm the identity of the deceased man before his name is released.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis was expected to provide details about the case at a 5:30 p.m. news conference.