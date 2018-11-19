Dove is the name of the body wash taken in St. Mary’s County by thieves, according to the sheriff’s office. By a perhaps ironic coincidence, the Dove was also one of the two ships that brought European settlers to St. Mary’s in 1634. (Sarah L. Voisin/THE WASHINGTON POST)

Two thieves took body wash last week from a store in southern Maryland in a crime that calls attention to a recent trend in theft, and also has a certain connection to Maryland’s history.

On Wednesday, the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office said,at least two people took bottles of body wash from the CVS store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

On two trips in and out of the store between 6:05 p.m. and 6:17 p.m., they took “numerous bottles, “ the sheriff’s office said.

Attention has been focused recently on thefts of detergent. Many stores keep detergent in locked display cases. However, body wash is also targeted by thieves.

Such relatively mundane items are thought to be particularly attractive to thieves. Criminologists suggest that they are easy to convert into cash through sales to people looking for lower cost routes to cleanliness.

In addition, the brand of the body wash taken, possesses a certain Maryland resonance. The brand was Dove.

The first European settlers came to Maryland in 1634 on two sailing ships. One was named the Ark. The other was called the Dove.