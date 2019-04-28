A body with at least one hand cut off was found last night in a park area of the District, a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said.

The discovery was made on the banks of the Potomac River, near Chain Bridge, in upper Northwest Washington, according to Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a Park Police spokesman. He said the body was found about 25 feet from the shore.

Delgado said the body appeared to be that of a man. No identification had been made as of late last night, and no cause of death could be learned.

At its eastern end, Chain Bridge passes over the C&O Canal and the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

It was unclear how long the body had been there. Chain Bridge links the District with Northern Virginia.

