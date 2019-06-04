The Boeing Company has made a $10 million donation to an Arlington park.

Arlington officials announced the donation for Long Bridge Park near Reagan National Airport, saying the county would designate Boeing Fields at the park to recognize the gift.

The donation will help to fund maintenance at the park and a planned aquatics center — its 50-meter pool will carry Boeing’s name — as well as programming at the center for military families, according to a statement.

“This creative and generous investment by Boeing offers a real win for our community,” Arlington County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey (D) said in a statement. “It not only helps provide financial support for our new facility, but also establishes a special opportunity to give back to an important group — our active-duty military families serving in the region.”

Tim Keating, executive vice president for government operations at Boeing, said the contribution for the park — near Boeing’s Northern Virginia headquarters — would “allow us to make a substantial impact in our own backyard.”

