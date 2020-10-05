The devices, according to the fire marshal’s office, were alarms, apparently intended to prevent theft or removal of the signs.
They were small audible alarms, attached to the back of the signs with removable pull pins, the fire marshal’s report said.
Removing the pin, the report said, pulls on a string, sounding the alarm.
The first of the devices was spotted in Easton Sunday morning. It seemed suspicious, the report said, and police were called. They in turn, according to the report, called in the bomb squad.
Since Sunday morning, four more similar “suspicious devices” were found in and around Easton, the report said.
The office called on the public to call their local police if similar devices show up on campaign signs.
“Citizens should never take it upon themselves to remove suspicious devices,” the fire marshal’s office said.
It was not clear who placed the signs.