By Katie MettlerReporter May 5, 2021 at 10:29 p.m. UTCPrince George's County police are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old District Heights man, authorities said.Police found Tony Robert Glenn with gunshot wounds in the 10500 block of Foxlake Drive in Bowie just before 11 p.m. on April 28, they said.He was taken to a hospital for treatment and died of his injuries May 4.