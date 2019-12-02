Law enforcement started investigating Donovan on Sunday after a family member of the girl learned that she and Donovan where having sexual contact, police said. Donovan and his former student “engaged in sexual contact on school grounds multiple times since May of 2019,” with the most recent incident occurring in late November, police said in a statement announcing the charges.

Donovan has also been charged with third-degree sex offense and other related offenses, police said. A lawyer for Donovan could not be found through online court records and he could not be immediately reached for comment.

A directory for Bowie High School lists Donovan as a science teacher. He was hired Sept. 17, 2018, and is now on administrative leave, a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County public schools said.

