Soon after the Aug. 8, 2018, incident, Bowie police officials tweeted that an officer made a traffic stop at Elder Oaks Boulevard and Excalibur Road about 5:20 p.m. Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said at the time that a physical altercation happened during the stop and the officer “discharged his weapon.”

Prosecutors said Stanley, who was in uniform, fired on the vehicle after the driver accelerated and fled. Stanley fired three rounds from his service weapon, with one striking the vehicle, prosecutors said.

No injuries to the occupants of the vehicle were reported, police said at the time.

“Police officers are sworn to operate with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity and to protect the public,” Braveboy said Thursday in a statement. “By firing his weapon at a fleeing vehicle when there was no imminent threat, we believe this officer put the occupants of the vehicle and members of the community in danger.”

Nesky said in 2018 that the officer, who had been on the force for 10 years in 2018, suffered a minor injury during the incident.

No attorney was listed for Stanley, according to online court records. Stanley could not be reached Thursday night.

