A 17-year-old has been charged in the death of his father, who was found Friday in a park in Bowie, Prince George’s County police said.

They said Barba Koroma of Bowie was charged with murder early Saturday in the death of his father, also named Barba Koroma, 62. The teen is being charged as an adult, police said.

The father was stabbed inside a vehicle during a dispute, police said. The vehicle crashed, and his body was found near the crash site in Allen Pond Park, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police investigate all homicides in the city of Bowie.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news