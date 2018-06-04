An 11-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a threat made Friday against a school in Montgomery County the police said.

The school involved was Parkland Middle School, in Rockville, the police said. Parkland, Fla., was the site of a high school where a shooting in February left 14 students and three staff members dead.

In the Montgomery County incident police said a faculty member at the school in Rockville told police that a threat had been telephoned to a middle school. Police said it was described as a “general threat” against students at the school.

After investigating, police said, they determined that the 11-year-old, who was not a student at the school had made the threat. They said he was charged with one county of disrupting school activities and one count of making a threat of mass violence.

It was unclear whether reports of the Florida shooting played any part in prompting the threat made against the school in Rockville.