In that robbery, police said Saturday in a statement, they arrested the 12-year-old, who was from District Heights, Md., along with two other youths, both male, ages 14 and 15, and both from Northeast Washington. All three were charged with armed robbery, police said.
In addition, police said, the 14-year-old was charged in the Downing Street incident with carrying a pistol without a license.
In the earlier incident police said, the victim was approached in the 1300 block of W Street NE about 7 p.m. on March 8 by two assailants, each with a handgun. One took her phone, police said. She tried to get away but shots were fired at her, the police said.
She suffered a graze wound and was taken to a hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police said.
Police said the 12-year-old who was arrested in the Downing Street incident was also charged with armed robbery in the W street incident.
They said it remains under investigation.
An earlier account of the W Street incident indicated that the victim may have been wounded with a BB gun.