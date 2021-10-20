A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car and fatally injured Tuesday while crossing a road in Prince William County, police said.

The boy was trying to cross James Madison Highway (Route 15) at Graduation Drive in the Haymarket area shortly after 12:30 p.m. when the incident occurred, police said.

He was trying to cross from west to east, and was struck by a car that was going north and had a green light to proceed through the intersection, according to a police account.

The boy died at a hospital, police said.

His name was not released, in accordance with a recent Virginia law, police said.

They said their investigation is continuing.

Battlefield High School and its playing fields and parking lots are at the northeast corner of the intersection.

It could not be determined late Tuesday whether the boy had any connection with the school.

In a posting on Facebook, Pete Candland, a member of the county board of supervisors, called the incident a “tragic accident” that left him heartbroken.

He asked that the boy’s family be kept in people’s thoughts and prayers.