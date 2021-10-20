The boy died at a hospital, police said.
His name was not released, in accordance with a recent Virginia law, police said.
They said their investigation is continuing.
Battlefield High School and its playing fields and parking lots are at the northeast corner of the intersection.
It could not be determined late Tuesday whether the boy had any connection with the school.
In a posting on Facebook, Pete Candland, a member of the county board of supervisors, called the incident a “tragic accident” that left him heartbroken.
He asked that the boy’s family be kept in people’s thoughts and prayers.