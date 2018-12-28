A 14-year-old who was one of two people shot inside a vehicle Friday afternoon was taken to a hospital in critical condition, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

“He’s struggling for his life right now,” the chief told reporters at the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of 54th Street NE. It occurred about 2:20 p.m.

Newsham said an officer in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the street in the Grant Park neighborhood. He found the boy and a man both shot inside a vehicle with heavily tinted windows. The man suffered injuries that police believe are not life-threatening.

The youth was shot several times. A police spokesman said he was 14 years old.

Newsham said that because it was difficult to see inside the vehicle, police do not yet know which victim might have been targeted. “It appears the vehicle was targeted,” the chief said.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was fatally shot on July 16 in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE, in Clay Terrace. Police have arrested several suspects in that case.

There have been 159 killings in the District, this year, a 39 percent increase over last year at this time. Nine of the victims were between the ages of 10 and 17. The year 2017 ended with 116 homicides.