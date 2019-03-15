A 16-year-old was stabbed about 100 times in a Maryland home before his body was dumped and set on fire in Virginia in an MS-13 related killing, police said.

Five have been arrested in the killing of Jacson Chicas, who was also part of MS-13, Prince George’s County police announced Friday.

Maj. Brian Reilly, commander of the Prince George’s police criminal investigations division, said the gang “turned on one of their own” during a meeting at one of the gang’s leaders homes.

A Stafford County Sheriff’s deputy driving on River Road discovered the body of Chicas at around 5 a.m. March 9, police said. The Sheriff’s Office said the teen suffered trauma to the body.

Law enforcement did not know it was Chicas, of Falls Church, who was killed until detectives publicly released a photo showing a tattoo on his left forearm that helped identify him.

Chicas had been killed in a home in the 7000 block of Varnum Street in Landover Hills, Md., before his body was driven to Stafford County, Prince George’s police said.

Prince George’s police took over the homicide investigation Thursday.

