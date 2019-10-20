A woman and a boy were wounded Sunday in an apparent shooting in Southeast Washington and went to a firehouse for help, police and fire officials said.

The two arrived by car about 7:45 p.m. at the Engine 15 firehouse in the 2100 block of 14th Street SE, said Doug Buchanan, a D.C. fire spokesman. It was not immediately clear who drove them to the firehouse, but Buchanan said the car remained at the building after they arrived.

The woman and boy were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Buchanan said.

Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman, said the woman and boy were conscious after the incident. He said police were trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and were focusing their attention near the 1600 block of W Street SE. That is about four blocks from the firehouse. Both sites are in the Anacostia area.

No official information was available on the ages of those involved. The boy was possibly as young as 4, said one person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

