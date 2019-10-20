The woman and boy were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Buchanan said.

Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman, said the woman and boy were conscious after the incident. He said police were trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting and were focusing their attention near the 1600 block of W Street SE. That is about four blocks from the firehouse. Both sites are in the Anacostia area.

No official information was available on the ages of those involved. The boy was possibly as young as 4, said one person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

