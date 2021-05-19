Police said they were investigating whether the shooting was accidental. The boy’s name was not released.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-516-2512.
The boy was the second child shot in a 24-hour period in Prince George’s County this week. On Sunday, a 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after a bullet fired outside hit him inside an apartment in the 1900 block of Brooks Drive in Capitol Heights, police said.
There have been 57 homicides in Prince George’s County this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post, including 16 victims younger than 20.