In a separate case, police also sent out a plea for assistance in finding Keith Johnson, who went missing this month from Southeast Washington.

Authorities said both Ooro and Johnson are missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

“Help these families be reunited with their loved ones,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference called to bring attention to both missing people. He said there is no connection between the two cases.

Ooro, 34, works as a cashier at a Harris Teeter grocery store in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Southeast Washington, and lives near Mount Vernon Triangle in downtown.

Newsham said Ooro had been with her boyfriend at the July 16 dinner, and she was last seen when she returned home to her apartment on Massachusetts Avenue.

It is unclear precisely when she went missing, but Newsham and Ooro’s mother said someone at the apartment building found her young son July 18.

Ooro’s father went to the building to pick up his grandson and called police when he couldn’t find his daughter.

“Her family said this behavior is completely out of the ordinary,” Newsham said. “She would never leave her son like that.”

Newsham said the boyfriend is cooperating with police, but added that “there is a history of domestic violence” involving the couple. Police said they do not have evidence of a crime and no one has been charged.

Ooro’s mother, Timanah Ooro, said her daughter had never talked about her boyfriend, who is not the man who fathered her son. That man has custody of the boy, the mother and police said.

“I can’t begin to speculate what happened,” said Timanah Ooro, who emigrated from Kenya in the 1980s and, along with her husband, raised their family in Silver Spring, Md.

“She was a very good child,” Timanah Ooro said of her daughter. “She was very lovable, and she loves her child dearly.”

Newsham said Johnson, 43, was last seen the morning of July 13 in the 1800 block of Tobias Drive SE. Police found his vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, on July 16 in the 3700 block of D Street SE, about four miles away near RFK Stadium and Anacostia Park.

“There was a significant amount of blood located in the rear and in the front passenger seat,” Newsham said. He said the blood is being examined to see whether it is Johnson’s.

Police said Johnson’s wallet was found and there has not been any bank activity regarding his accounts since he was reported missing. Newsham said officers searched Anacostia Park on Wednesday, and Johnson was not found.

“It’s very concerning to us to have him be reported missing,” Newsham said. “We are fearful he was injured.”