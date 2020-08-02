The two were in a downstairs bedroom playing with a handgun when it discharged and the boy was struck, according to the sheriff’s office. It was not exactly clear how the shooting occurred, the sheriff’s office said
Officers went to the house about 11:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported, the sheriff’s office said. The officers found the boy with a gunshot wound, and they and family members began CPR until paramedics arrived, but the boy died, the sheriff’s office said.
Neither of the two boys was identified.
Further details about the gun and how the boys obtained it were under investigation, along with other aspects of the matter, the sheriff’s office said.
The boy and his relative were not identified.
“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children,” Sheriff Troy Berry said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” he said.
After completion of the investigation, the matter will be presented for review to the state’s attorney’s office, the sheriff’s office said.