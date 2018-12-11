An 8-year-old boy told police that a man tried to abduct him in Montgomery County and the police said they are investigating what they called a “suspicious situation.” They said they have not confirmed the boy’s account.

Police said the boy reported that the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Friday when he got off his school bus in the Silver Spring area near Lyttonsville and Grubb Roads.

Shortly after the boy got off the bus, police were told a car approached him, and stopped. A man told him to get in, according to the boy’s account, police said. Then, police said, the boy told of being grabbed by the shirt, but breaking lose.

At that point, according to the boy’s account, the man revealed a gun in his waistband. The boy told police he ran home.

Police said in a statement Monday that investigators have reinterviewed the child, but that details remained unconfirmed. People living and working in the area were also interviewed, but none told of seeing an incident such as the boy described, the police said

An investigation is continuing and patrols have been stepped up, police said. .