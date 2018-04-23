A 12-year-old boy was fatally injured near Annapolis Sunday afternoon when a car ran onto a sidewalk and struck him, authorities said.

The child was at Andrew Hill Road and Bay Green Drive, on the in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County, Md., when the crash occurred about 3:20 p.m., county police said.

Police said the boy, whom they identified as Matthew Murphy, of Arnold, was walking with his mother and a brother when he was struck.

According to police, a 2004 work van was heading west on Bay Green when it drove off the road at the intersection and struck the boy. The van went thru some grass and finally hit a tree, police said.

The boy was flown to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where he died later, police said, adding that the driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

They said the driver was arrested and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Results of a toxicology screening are pending, police said. They identified the driver as Michael Blair Gauthier, 37, of Arnold.

The site of the crash is on the east side of the Severn River, about five miles north of Annapolis and one mile north of Route 50. A shopping area is at the intersection where the incident occurred.