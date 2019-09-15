Law enforcement officials respond to reports of a shooting at Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, Va., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Authorities said they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at a movie theater that is part of the mall. Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence Saturday night. (Patrick Semansky)

The panicky Saturday night evacuation of a crowded suburban Washington entertainment district was apparently triggered by a boy shouting that an active shooter was present, Arlington County police said Sunday.

Police said that “a thorough investigation … determined that no shooting occurred” at a movie theater in Ballston Quarter mall.

However, police said their preliminary investigation “suggests that an unknown juvenile male entered a theater playing the movie ‘IT Chapter Two’ and shouted that there was a shooter, causing patrons to run from the theater yelling for people to call 9-1-1.”

In the ensuing panic, police were dispatched to multiple emergency calls to the 4200 block of Wilson Blvd. at about 8:38 p.m.

Patrons from the area surrounding, which includes restaurants and shops, began self-evacuating, while police locked down the theater and Ballston Quarter and began a systematic search. The search was completed in about an hour, and the garage reopened after midnight, police said.

One person suffered a minor injury while fleeing and was transported to a hospital, police said. Police directed people who left personal property to claim it through individual businesses, or if their belongings were left in a public food hall area, to call the county’s emergency communications center to retrieve them from the police department.

The investigation remains active, and police asked people with information related to the incident to call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The mall is near N. Glebe Road and Wilson Boulevard, a main commercial intersection in North Arlington.

Saturday night’s panic marked the latest spontaneous chaos to erupt in a public place after a string of mass shootings this year in the United States, including incidents that killed seven people in drive-by assaults in Odessa, Tex., 12 people at a Walmart in El Paso, nine people at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, and 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

The panic echoed a June 8 episode at Dupont Circle in Washington, when a man with a BB gun who was angry at another man for hitting his partner prompted hundreds of people to flee the Capital Pride Parade, sending crowds running through the streets, fearing an active shooter.



D.C. police determined there was no evidence of gunshots being fired.

