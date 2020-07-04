By Martin Weil and Clarence WilliamsJuly 4, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDTAn 11-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.The boy was hit in the head after a group of about five men began shooting in the 1500 block of Cedar Street SE, according to police accounts.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe boy was taken to a hospital where he died, the police said.It was not clear why the gunfire broke out.No information was available about any arrest in the incident. Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.