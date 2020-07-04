An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast Washington, according to the D.C. police.

The boy was hit in the head after a group of about five men began shooting in the 1500 block of Cedar Street SE, according to police accounts.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he died, the police said.

It was not clear why the gunfire broke out.

No information was available about any arrest in the incident.