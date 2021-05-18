Detectives are investigating and officers will be interviewing potential witnesses in the area of the shooting, the 1900 block of Brooks Drive, beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities are offering up to $2,500 in reward money to anyone with information about the shooting.
The second child, a 3-year-old boy, was found Monday night in a Bowie apartment in the 16400 block of Governor Bridge Road with a gunshot wound.
Bowie police officers had been called to the home for “unknown trouble,” Police Chief John Nesky said.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he is also in critical condition.
Investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department will investigate the shooting, Nesky said.
Detectives are working to determine if the shooting in Bowie was accidental, Nesky said.
The names of the children have not been released.