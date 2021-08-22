Officers went to the house at 8:15 a.m. Friday because someone requested a welfare check after several days of not hearing from the residents. Police entered the home through an open window and discovered the victims deceased inside a bathroom.
Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, leading them to believe that the homicides were not a random act of violence. Autopsies to confirm the identities of the women were underway.
A car that was usually parked at the home was missing from the driveway, but police have recovered it and are processing the car for evidence. Police are asking anyone with information on Lister’s whereabouts to contact 703-691-2131.