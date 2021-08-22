Fairfax County police have named Bradley Lister, 33, as a person of interest in the double homicide of two women in Northern Virginia.

Police say Lister resides in the home in the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Road in Burke, where the bodies were found, and could have more information on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He is currently unaccounted for and authorities say they are concerned about his welfare.

Officers went to the house at 8:15 a.m. Friday because someone requested a welfare check after several days of not hearing from the residents. Police entered the home through an open window and discovered the victims deceased inside a bathroom.

Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry into the home, leading them to believe that the homicides were not a random act of violence. Autopsies to confirm the identities of the women were underway.

A car that was usually parked at the home was missing from the driveway, but police have recovered it and are processing the car for evidence. Police are asking anyone with information on Lister’s whereabouts to contact 703-691-2131.