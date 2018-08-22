The famed Watergate break-in was in 1972. Last week was an across-from-the Watergate break-in. (iStock/iStock)

A burglary occurred in Washington last week in the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue NW, the same block as one of the most famous burglaries in American history. But rather than another Watergate break-in, this burglary, according to D.C. police, was only an across-the-street-from- the- Watergate break-in.

At some point between the night of Aug. 16 and the morning of Aug. 17, a police report says, a burglary was carried out not at the Watergate office building which is on the south side of Virginia Avenue, but at construction offices across the street, on the north side of the avenue.

The Watergate office building at 2600 Virginia Avenue housed the Democratic party headquarters where the break-in that changed history occurred in June 1972.

The building across the street at 2601 Virginia had a link to the Watergate break-in, but was not part of the Watergate complex. Renovations are under way at 2601 Virginia, and last week’s break-in, according to police, occurred at contractors’ offices apparently connected with the renovation.

According to the police report, during the overnight hours, burglars pried open a wooden door, broke into offices and took property. One item taken, was described on the report as a flat screen, apparently a television set or video monitor.

Also taken, according to the report, were 10 copper pipes.

While similarities exist between the two burglaries, they links mainly involve location. The Watergate break-in is described as having brought down a president. Last week’s nearby burglary appeared unlikely to have such far- reaching consequences.

In addition, the two burglaries on the same block did not appear to represent a crime wave or suggest that the site exerts a special attraction for burglars. The neighborhood is regarded as relatively safe and the two break-ins did,after all, occur 46 years apart.