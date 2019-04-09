A man broke into a house in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning and inappropriately touched a woman, the police said.

They said they are trying to determine whether the incident is connected to a similar one that occurred three months ago in the same neighborhood. The assailant entered through a window in both incidents, police said.

In the Sunday incident, the attacker broke into a house in the 3000 block of Meadow Trail Lane in the Landover area about 6 a.m. He got in through an unlocked window, police said, and touched the woman inappropriately before fleeing.

In the earlier incident, an attacker broke into a house in the 6000 block of Landing Way, also through a window, police said. He sexually assaulted a woman there and fled. The sites are about a quarter mile apart.

Police said Sunday’s attacker was described as a black male, wearing dark clothing and a dark knit hat or hoodie.

