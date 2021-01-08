Police did not provide details of how Sicknick was injured and the cause of death was pending Friday morning. It is considered a line-of-duty death and is being investigated by the D.C. police department’s homicide unit.
On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.
“The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history. But because of the heroism of our first responders and the determination of the Congress, we were not, and we will never be, diverted from our duty to the Constitution and the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Sicknick joined the Capitol police force in July 2008 and most recently served in the department's first responder unit.
“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” according to a statement from Capitol police.