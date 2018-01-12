Two construction workers were seriously injured when a brick wall collapsed on them at a work site on North Capitol Street NW . (Photo by D.C. fire and EMS) (D.C. Fire and EMS)

Two construction workers were seriously injured and a third suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon when a portion of a brick wall collapsed at a construction site in Northwest Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NW, in the Truxton Circle neighborhood north of New York Avenue.

Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman, said the workers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Workers had left up a two-story front wall and had dug a trench, apparently for a new foundation, authorities said. Part of the front wall collapsed, Maggiolo said.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs was called to investigate the work being done at the construction site to make sure safety rules were being followed, Maggiolo said.