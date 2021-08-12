Four junior varsity football players, all 15 years old, were indicted as adults on one count each of first-degree rape and three counts each of attempted first-degree rape. In a series of hearings in 2019, a judge moved their cases to closed proceedings in juvenile court, where at least two of the teens pleaded to reduced counts of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape, according to three people familiar with the outcome of the juvenile court hearings, which were closed to the public. The people who spoke to The Washington Post after learning the outcome did so on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak. The exact dispositions of the other two teens could not be learned.