The siblings assaulted 35-year-old Steven Anthony Thompson outside a business in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road just after midnight on Aug. 9, police said. Kenneth Pelham, who knew Thompson, “continued the assault” inside the business, police said. Officers were called to the scene and found Thompson, of District Heights, unresponsive.
Thompson died nearly a month later, on Sept. 4, authorities said. An autopsy ruled the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head, police said.
Online court records did not list attorneys for Kenneth or Tiara Pelham in the case.