Two men found fatally shot in a home in Clinton were brothers who died in a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers were called to the 11700 block of Mordente Drive at noon on Aug. 16 for a call to check on those in the home. They found Kelvin and Benjamin Rascoe, who had been shot, Prince George’s County police said. They were pronounced dead.

Kelvin Rascoe, 37, and Benjamin Rascoe, 32, lived together and had gotten into a fight before the shooting, according to Prince George’s County police. The younger Rascoe shot his brother before shooting himself, police said.

