Jayden was looking into attending programs to be a mechanical engineer and had started drumming in his church band at age 6, his uncle said. Kamren was attending high school. They came from a line of pastors.

“It was one of those situations where you’ve done everything to keep your child in church and keep them in the right programs,” said Juan Quick, the brothers’ uncle. “And you still end up in these kinds of situations. It’s been very devastating for the family.”

Fairfax County police have not released a motive in the shooting that occurred on Dec. 30 at the Sequoyah condominiums in Mount Vernon, but said it was not random. New search warrants filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court this week offered fresh details.

Police have charged Jeremiah Mouzon, 20, of Centreville with second-degree murder, malicious shooting and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was arrested in Prince George’s County on Jan. 1 and extradited to Fairfax County this week to face trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February. No attorney was listed for Mouzon in court records.

A detective wrote in one search warrant that Mouzon was one of five people a witness identified as being at the scene of the shooting in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place. An Instagram video tagged “Big guns ina trap” showed the same group posing with guns at what appeared to be the condominium where the shooting occurred, according to a search warrant. It’s unclear whether the video was recorded on the same day as the double shooting.

Fairfax County police were called to the scene for a report of a shooting shortly before 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 30, police said. One of the search warrants states that officers found Kamren suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the condominium, while Jayden was found inside with a single gunshot wound to the head. Jayden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kamren was taken to a hospital, where he remains in intensive care, Juan Quick said. Doctors have not said when Kamren might be released. He has had difficulty communicating.

“He has a long road ahead of him,” Juan Quick said.

Family members said they do not know Mouzon and that they have no idea why the brothers were targeted, Juan Quick said.

An uncle of Mouzon’s said he was unaware that his nephew had been charged in the shootings. The man said Mouzon had been released from prison within the past year. Online court records show Mouzon had pleaded guilty to a robbery case in Prince William County in 2016.

Other family members did not respond to requests for comment.

Investigators recovered a sword, knives, a liquor bottle, a bullet and fragments, and cartridge cases among other things from the scene, according to one of the search warrants.

Police said initially that the brothers lived at the address where the shooting occurred, but Juan Quick said they actually lived nearby. The family is collecting money to assist with the costs of Jayden’s funeral. Jayden leaves behind his mother, stepfather and two other siblings besides Kamren.

“He really didn’t even get to live a lot of his possibilities,” Juan Quick said of Jayden.