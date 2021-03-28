A structure collapsed Sunday night in Northeast Washington. No injuries were reported, but a thorough search had not been completed, the D.C. fire department said. (DC Fire and EMS)By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 29, 2021 at 2:33 a.m. UTCA building that was being worked on collapsed Sunday night in Northeast Washington, the D.C. fire department said.A “major collapse” occurred of a “structure either being renovated or under construction,” in the 3000 block of 20th Street NE, the fire department said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt said that no injuries were reported but that a search had not yet been conducted.Authorities said they were waiting until power could be switched off. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy