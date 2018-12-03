A building in Crystal City that houses some Department of Defense offices was evacuated Monday morning.

Officials with Arlington County Police and the Pentagon said there was a report of a bomb threat. As of 11 a.m. authorities were still on the scene of the building at 26th and South Clark streets.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Christopher Sherwood, a spokesman at the Pentagon. The incident was still under investigation.

Traffic was blocked on area streets and it is not clear how long the delays will last.