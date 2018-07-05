Buildings at a Baltimore hospital were evacuated Thursday after employees were possibly exposed to tuberculosis, officials said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital to investigate the “possible release of a small amount of tuberculosis” in an internal bridge between Cancer Research Building 1 and Cancer Research Building 2, Johns Hopkins Medicine spokeswoman Kim Hoppe said in a statement.

Employees were in the area during the incident, the statement said, and were isolated. No information about their condition was immediately available.

Both cancer research buildings were evacuated, according to the statement, and there was no indication that others were exposed.

Baltimore fire officials were not immediately available for comment.